Dolphins request interview with Jaguars DC Anthony Campanile

The Dolphins would like to speak to one of Mike McDaniel’s former assistants as they look for someone to replace McDaniel as their head coach.

Tom Pelissero of NFL Media reports that the team requested an interview with Jaguars defensive coordinator Anthony Campanile. It’s the first time Campanile’s name has come up in conjunction with a current head coaching vacancy.

Campanile was the Dolphins’ linebackers coach from 2020-2023, so he was on the staff when the team advanced to the playoffs in McDaniel’s first two seasons in Miami.

Campanile left the Dolphins to be the linebackers coach and run game coordinator for the Packers — new Dolphins GM Jon-Eric Sullivan was in Green Bay at the same time — and then jumped to Jacksonville for the 2025 season. The Jags were eighth in points allowed and 11th in yards allowed while winning the AFC South.