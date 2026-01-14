 Skip navigation
Pro Football Talk
Rumor Mill
PFT Video
PFT PM
PFT Live

PFT Clips

nbc_pft_gregromanconvo_260114.jpg
LAC need ‘supportive system’ after firing Roman
nbc_pft_patulloromanfired_260114.jpg
Eagles fire Patullo after offensive struggles
nbc_pft_rodgerslafleur_260114.jpg
LaFleur ‘speechless’ after Rodgers’ comments

Other PFT Content

bigshield2.jpg
Big Shield and all other ebooks will stay at 99 cents for 2026
NFL: Buffalo Bills at Cleveland Browns
Josh Allen said he “tweaked my foot a little bit” late in first half
USFL Conference Championship: Michigan Panthers v Birmingham Stallions
Skip Holtz steps away from UFL’s Birmingham Stallions
Pro Football Talk
Rumor Mill
PFT Video
PFT PM
PFT Live

PFT Clips

nbc_pft_gregromanconvo_260114.jpg
LAC need ‘supportive system’ after firing Roman
nbc_pft_patulloromanfired_260114.jpg
Eagles fire Patullo after offensive struggles
nbc_pft_rodgerslafleur_260114.jpg
LaFleur ‘speechless’ after Rodgers’ comments

Other PFT Content

bigshield2.jpg
Big Shield and all other ebooks will stay at 99 cents for 2026
NFL: Buffalo Bills at Cleveland Browns
Josh Allen said he “tweaked my foot a little bit” late in first half
USFL Conference Championship: Michigan Panthers v Birmingham Stallions
Skip Holtz steps away from UFL’s Birmingham Stallions
Favorites
Sign up to follow your favorites on all your devices.
Sign up

Dolphins request interview with Jaguars DC Anthony Campanile

  
Published January 14, 2026 10:39 AM

The Dolphins would like to speak to one of Mike McDaniel’s former assistants as they look for someone to replace McDaniel as their head coach.

Tom Pelissero of NFL Media reports that the team requested an interview with Jaguars defensive coordinator Anthony Campanile. It’s the first time Campanile’s name has come up in conjunction with a current head coaching vacancy.

Campanile was the Dolphins’ linebackers coach from 2020-2023, so he was on the staff when the team advanced to the playoffs in McDaniel’s first two seasons in Miami.

Campanile left the Dolphins to be the linebackers coach and run game coordinator for the Packers — new Dolphins GM Jon-Eric Sullivan was in Green Bay at the same time — and then jumped to Jacksonville for the 2025 season. The Jags were eighth in points allowed and 11th in yards allowed while winning the AFC South.