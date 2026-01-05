 Skip navigation
Dolphins begin requesting interviews with G.M. candidates

  
Published January 5, 2026 12:07 PM

The Dolphins have started requesting interviews with candidates for their General Manager job.

The team has had some time to come up with names since they fired Chris Grier on October 31. Champ Kelly finished out the year as the team’s interim G.M.

According to multiple reports, the first set of names includes 49ers vice president of player personnel Tariq Ahmad, Eagles assistant G.M. Alec Halaby, Rams assistant G.M. John McKay, Packers vice president of player personnel Jon-Eric Sullivan, and 49ers director of scouting and football operations Josh Williams.

Halaby, Sullivan, and Williams have made the interview rounds in recent years and all five candidates work for teams that have been regulars in the playoffs in recent seasons. The Dolphins have missed the postseason the last two years and would like their eventual hire to have a hand in ending that drought.