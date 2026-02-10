Penei Sewell: Taylor Decker has earned space to contemplate retirement

Lions left tackle Taylor Decker is used to facing pressure, but he won’t be getting any from Penei Sewell.

Decker said at the end of the regular season that he will be taking some time to decide whether or not to return for the 2026 season. Decker battled a shoulder injury throughout the 2025 campaign and said that he needs to “make informed decisions” about continuing his career because of the impact that his health has on his entire family.

Losing Decker would leave a big hole for the Lions to replace on their offensive line, but Sewell told Dave Birkett of the Detroit Free Press last week that he won’t be doing any lobbying to keep Decker in the fold.

“I give Big Dog his space,” Sewell said, via Dave Birkett of the Detroit Free Press. “He’s been in it for quite some time now, so he deserves it and whatever he decides it’s the best thing for him.”

Decker has spent the last 10 years with the Lions. If he does retire, moving Sewell over from right tackle would be one of the team’s options to replace him.