Taylor Decker: I need to make informed decisions about continuing to play

  
Published January 5, 2026 08:15 AM

The Lions saw center Frank Ragnow retire before the 2025 season and they may be saying farewell to another longtime member of the offensive line before the 2026 season.

Left tackle Taylor Decker played through a shoulder injury throughout this season and he said after Sunday’s win over the Bears that he’s going to take some time before making a decision about whether to return for an 11th season. Decker said “I know I can still play,” but said that the toll playing takes on his body has an impact on his entire family and that is a consideration he has to take into account before knowing what he will do.

“I need to make informed decisions,” Decker said, via Dave Birkett of the Detroit Free Press. “I need to get second opinions. There’s a lot that I have to do, because I want to make this decision moving forward informed. And I don’t want to make it emotionally because if I make it emotionally, I already know what the answer is going to be. But it’s a massive decision, and it’s not only about me. It’s about my kids.”

Backup tackle Dan Skipper said after the game that he might have reached the end of the line and center Graham Glasgow’s future is also uncertain, so it seems likely that the Lions are going to have to remake at least some of their offensive line before they try to make it back to the postseason.