Robert Saleh set to interview with Ravens, Titans on Sunday

  
Published January 15, 2026 07:00 AM

49ers defensive coordinator Robert Saleh will be trying to beat the Seahawks on Saturday night and he’s got other things lined up for Sunday whether his team wins or loses.

Ian Rapoport of NFL Media reports that Saleh is set for a couple of head coaching interviews. Saleh will meet with the Ravens and the Titans about their vacancies.

The Cardinals and Falcons have also requested interviews with Saleh, but there’s no word about when or if interviews with those teams will take place as well.

Saleh was 20-36 over three-plus years as the Jets’ head coach. He returned to run the 49ers defense this year and has managed an injury-riddled unit well enough to help them to the divisional round of the playoffs.