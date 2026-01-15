Lions request interview with offensive coordinator candidate Arthur Smith

Arthur Smith has emerged as a candidate to be the next offensive coordinator of the Lions.

The Lions have requested an interview with Smith, Ian Rapoport of NFL Network reports.

Smith spent the last two seasons as offensive coordinator of the Steelers, but he is not a candidate to replace Mike Tomlin as the head coach in Pittsburgh. He has been mentioned as a candidate for other head-coaching vacancies, but if he doesn’t get any of those jobs, the coordinator position in Detroit could be the next-best option for him.

The 43-year-old Smith was head coach of the Falcons from 2021 to 2023. He previously spent 10 seasons as an assistant coach for the Titans, serving as their offensive coordinator for the last two seasons.