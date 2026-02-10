 Skip navigation
Source: NFL keeps door open for 18 games by 2027
Raiders officially hire Kubiak as new head coach
Analyzing early odds for Super Bowl LXI

Mike Vrabel: We’re not moving Will Campbell to guard, center, tight end, or anywhere else

  
Published February 10, 2026 12:47 PM

Patriots left tackle Will Campbell’s struggles in Super Bowl LX have been well documented at this point.

But even with all the criticism, New England has no plans to move the No. 4 overall pick of the 2025 draft off of his current position.

“[You sign up to] play left tackle, you sign up to play corner, you sign up to play quarterback, you sign up to be the head coach, you get judged. You get scrutinized,” head coach Mike Vrabel said Tuesday, via Mark Daniels of MassLive.com. “Will’s 22 years old. He’s our left tackle. He’ll get better. He’ll get stronger. [He had] moments where he played well, moments where he blocked the guy. There’s plays he’d like to have back.

“We’re not moving Will to guard, or center, or tight end, or anywhere else. So, I don’t know what to tell you.”

Speaking to reporters on Tuesday, Campbell noted that he tore a ligament in his knee during the regular season — which is what caused him to miss several weeks late in the year. Regardless, Campbell will need to play better in the future to give the Patriots’ offense better opportunities for success.