Browns request to interview Jags OC Grant Udinski for head coach

Nearly a decade ago, the Rams hired a then 30-year-old Sean McVay to be their head coach.

It’s worked out pretty well for them ever since.

Could the Browns take a similar approach in 2026?

According to Tom Pelissero of NFL Media, Cleveland has put in a request to interview Jaguars offensive coordinator Grant Udinski for their head coach opening.

Udinski, who turned 30 on Monday, just completed his first season as Jacksonville’s OC under head coach Liam Coen. Udinski did not call plays, with Coen filling that role for the club.

Udinski has been a fast riser since entering the coaching ranks after completing his collegiate playing career as a defensive end at Towson. He started as a graduate assistant at Baylor in 2018. He was a coaching assistant with the Panthers from 2020-2021 before joining the Vikings’ staff under Kevin O’Connell in 2022.

He moved from assistant to the head coach in his first season, to assistant QBs coach in his second season, and was assistant offensive coordinator and assistant QBs coach in 2024.

Udinski, however, does not have the play-calling experience of McVay. He had been Washington’s offensive coordinator for three seasons, calling plays for two of them.

With several coach vacancies, Udinski has an outside shot at landing a head coaching job. Or he could be a potential play-calling offensive coordinator if Jacksonville allows him to move on, since he doesn’t have that role with the Jaguars.