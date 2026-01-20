Ravens to interview Broncos special teams coach Darren Rizzi

The Ravens will interview Broncos special teams coach Darren Rizzi for their head coaching vacancy, Mike Klis of 9News reports.

Rizzi previously had an interview with the Giants before they hired John Harbaugh.

The Ravens are seeking to replace Harbaugh, a former special teams coach who spent 18 seasons as Baltimore’s head coach.

Rizzi is in his first season on Denver’s staff, but he worked with Sean Payton in New Orleans. Rizzi remained on the Saints’ coaching staff when Dennis Allen replaced Payton as their head coach.

He became the interim head coach when Allen was fired during the 2024 season, going 3-5 in that role.

Rizzi coached for the Dolphins from 2009-18, including nine seasons as the special teams coordinator.