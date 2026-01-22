 Skip navigation
Report: Giants are expected to bring in new head athletic trainer, move Ronnie Barnes to different role

  
Published January 22, 2026 09:02 AM

Word of changes to the Giants’ coaching staff under John Harbaugh have started to surface and they’re reportedly making a change involving the head athletic trainer spot as well.

Ronnie Barnes has held that role since 1981, but Ian Rapoport of NFL Media reports that the team is expected to bring in someone else to fill that role. That person is expected to have ties to Harbaugh from the Ravens and the overall training staff is expected to be restructured as well.

Barnes also had the title of senior vice president of medical services from 2009-2022. While Barnes will not be the head trainer any longer, Rapoport reports that he is expected to remain in the organization with a role overseeing the medical department despite the reorganization.

More changes are sure to follow in various areas of the team as the move to hire Harbaugh will have ripple effects throughout the club.