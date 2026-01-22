Giants will not retain ST coordinator Michael Ghobrial, several defensive assistants

John Harbaugh has started to put his stamp on the Giants.

The head coach has started to meet with members of the team’s 2025 coaching staff in order to let them know that they will not be retained for his first year as the team’s head coach. Jordan Raanan of ESPN.com reports that special teams coordinator Michael Ghobrial is among those coaches.

Ghobrial spent the last two seasons with the team. The Ravens are currently blocking special teams coordinator Chris Horton from interviewing with other teams, so Harbaguh will either have to look elsewhere to fill the role or wait to see if Horton becomes free once the Ravens hire a new head coach.

According to multiple reports, the Giants will also part ways with defensive line coach Andre Patterson. Ryan Dunleavy of the New York Post reports that inside linebackers coach John Egorugwu, secondary coach/pass game coordinator Marquand Manuel, and cornerbacks coach Jeff Burris have been let go as well.

On the personnel side, senior vice president of football operations and strategy Kevin Abrams is out and more changes are expected in all phases of football operations as Harbaugh shapes the franchise.