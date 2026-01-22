 Skip navigation
Pro Football Talk
Rumor Mill
PFT Video
PFT PM
PFT Live

PFT Clips

nbc_pft_peguladecision_260122.jpg
Did Pegula act too quickly in firing McDermott?
nbc_pft_pegulaonfiring_260122.jpg
Was Pegula ‘irrational’ in firing McDermott?
nbc_pft_kraftconvo_260121.jpg
Kraft hints at big NFL schedule changes

Other PFT Content

bigshield2.jpg
Big Shield and all other ebooks will stay at 99 cents for 2026
NFL: Buffalo Bills at Cleveland Browns
Josh Allen said he “tweaked my foot a little bit” late in first half
USFL Conference Championship: Michigan Panthers v Birmingham Stallions
Skip Holtz steps away from UFL’s Birmingham Stallions
Pro Football Talk
Rumor Mill
PFT Video
PFT PM
PFT Live

PFT Clips

nbc_pft_peguladecision_260122.jpg
Did Pegula act too quickly in firing McDermott?
nbc_pft_pegulaonfiring_260122.jpg
Was Pegula ‘irrational’ in firing McDermott?
nbc_pft_kraftconvo_260121.jpg
Kraft hints at big NFL schedule changes

Other PFT Content

bigshield2.jpg
Big Shield and all other ebooks will stay at 99 cents for 2026
NFL: Buffalo Bills at Cleveland Browns
Josh Allen said he “tweaked my foot a little bit” late in first half
USFL Conference Championship: Michigan Panthers v Birmingham Stallions
Skip Holtz steps away from UFL’s Birmingham Stallions
Favorites
Sign up to follow your favorites on all your devices.
Sign up

Giants will not retain ST coordinator Michael Ghobrial, several defensive assistants

  
Published January 22, 2026 08:23 AM

John Harbaugh has started to put his stamp on the Giants.

The head coach has started to meet with members of the team’s 2025 coaching staff in order to let them know that they will not be retained for his first year as the team’s head coach. Jordan Raanan of ESPN.com reports that special teams coordinator Michael Ghobrial is among those coaches.

Ghobrial spent the last two seasons with the team. The Ravens are currently blocking special teams coordinator Chris Horton from interviewing with other teams, so Harbaguh will either have to look elsewhere to fill the role or wait to see if Horton becomes free once the Ravens hire a new head coach.

According to multiple reports, the Giants will also part ways with defensive line coach Andre Patterson. Ryan Dunleavy of the New York Post reports that inside linebackers coach John Egorugwu, secondary coach/pass game coordinator Marquand Manuel, and cornerbacks coach Jeff Burris have been let go as well.

On the personnel side, senior vice president of football operations and strategy Kevin Abrams is out and more changes are expected in all phases of football operations as Harbaugh shapes the franchise.