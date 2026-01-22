Drake Maye, Matthew Stafford headline MVP finalists

The NFL has announced the finalists for this year’s most valuable player award.

Patriots quarterback Drake Maye and Rams quarterback Matthew Stafford have been seen as the two favorites for the award for some time and both men make their expected appearance on the list of five finalists. The award will be handed out at the NFL Honors event during Super Bowl week.

If Maye and Stafford both lead their teams to wins this weekend, they’ll square off in the Super Bowl days after finding out if they were named this season’s MVP. Stafford beat Maye out in first-team All-Pro voting and that’s usually predictive of the MVP vote. One exception came last year when Bills quarterback Josh Allen won MVP after Ravens quarterback Lamar Jackson was voted All-Pro.

Allen is a finalist again this year. Jaguars quarterback Trevor Lawrence and 49ers running back Christian McCaffrey round out the group of finalists.