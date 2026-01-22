 Skip navigation
Pro Football Talk
Rumor Mill
PFT Video
PFT PM
PFT Live

PFT Clips

nbc_pft_macjones_260122.jpg
Jones is a valuable asset for 49ers
nbc_pft_49erspracticefield_260122.jpg
49ers will look into substation injury theory
nbc_pft_rashidshaheed_260122.jpg
PFT Draft: Championship Sunday X-factors

Other PFT Content

bigshield2.jpg
Big Shield and all other ebooks will stay at 99 cents for 2026
NFL: Buffalo Bills at Cleveland Browns
Josh Allen said he “tweaked my foot a little bit” late in first half
USFL Conference Championship: Michigan Panthers v Birmingham Stallions
Skip Holtz steps away from UFL’s Birmingham Stallions
Pro Football Talk
Rumor Mill
PFT Video
PFT PM
PFT Live

PFT Clips

nbc_pft_macjones_260122.jpg
Jones is a valuable asset for 49ers
nbc_pft_49erspracticefield_260122.jpg
49ers will look into substation injury theory
nbc_pft_rashidshaheed_260122.jpg
PFT Draft: Championship Sunday X-factors

Other PFT Content

bigshield2.jpg
Big Shield and all other ebooks will stay at 99 cents for 2026
NFL: Buffalo Bills at Cleveland Browns
Josh Allen said he “tweaked my foot a little bit” late in first half
USFL Conference Championship: Michigan Panthers v Birmingham Stallions
Skip Holtz steps away from UFL’s Birmingham Stallions
Favorites
Sign up to follow your favorites on all your devices.
Sign up

Drake Maye, Matthew Stafford headline MVP finalists

  
Published January 22, 2026 09:16 AM

The NFL has announced the finalists for this year’s most valuable player award.

Patriots quarterback Drake Maye and Rams quarterback Matthew Stafford have been seen as the two favorites for the award for some time and both men make their expected appearance on the list of five finalists. The award will be handed out at the NFL Honors event during Super Bowl week.

If Maye and Stafford both lead their teams to wins this weekend, they’ll square off in the Super Bowl days after finding out if they were named this season’s MVP. Stafford beat Maye out in first-team All-Pro voting and that’s usually predictive of the MVP vote. One exception came last year when Bills quarterback Josh Allen won MVP after Ravens quarterback Lamar Jackson was voted All-Pro.

Allen is a finalist again this year. Jaguars quarterback Trevor Lawrence and 49ers running back Christian McCaffrey round out the group of finalists.