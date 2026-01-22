 Skip navigation
Pro Football Talk
Rumor Mill
PFT Video
PFT PM
PFT Live

PFT Clips

nbc_pft_macjones_260122.jpg
Jones is a valuable asset for 49ers
nbc_pft_49erspracticefield_260122.jpg
49ers will look into substation injury theory
nbc_pft_rashidshaheed_260122.jpg
PFT Draft: Championship Sunday X-factors

Other PFT Content

bigshield2.jpg
Big Shield and all other ebooks will stay at 99 cents for 2026
NFL: Buffalo Bills at Cleveland Browns
Josh Allen said he “tweaked my foot a little bit” late in first half
USFL Conference Championship: Michigan Panthers v Birmingham Stallions
Skip Holtz steps away from UFL’s Birmingham Stallions
Pro Football Talk
Rumor Mill
PFT Video
PFT PM
PFT Live

PFT Clips

nbc_pft_macjones_260122.jpg
Jones is a valuable asset for 49ers
nbc_pft_49erspracticefield_260122.jpg
49ers will look into substation injury theory
nbc_pft_rashidshaheed_260122.jpg
PFT Draft: Championship Sunday X-factors

Other PFT Content

bigshield2.jpg
Big Shield and all other ebooks will stay at 99 cents for 2026
NFL: Buffalo Bills at Cleveland Browns
Josh Allen said he “tweaked my foot a little bit” late in first half
USFL Conference Championship: Michigan Panthers v Birmingham Stallions
Skip Holtz steps away from UFL’s Birmingham Stallions
Favorites
Sign up to follow your favorites on all your devices.
Sign up

Jaxon Smith-Njigba, Christian McCaffrey, Puka Nacua among offensive player of the year finalists

  
Published January 22, 2026 09:28 AM

The NFC West landed three teams in the playoffs this season and all three of those teams have a finalist for the league’s offensive player of the year award.

Seahawks wide receiver Jaxon Smith-Njigba is the favorite to take the prize at sportsbooks after being a unanimous selection to the All-Pro team and he is one of the five finalists. Smith-Njigba had 119 catches for a league-high 1,793 yards while scoring 10 touchdowns for the NFC top seed.

Rams wide receiver Puka Nacua led the league with 129 catches. He had 1,715 yards and 10 touchdowns on those receptions and he also ran for one score.

49ers running back Christian McCaffrey had 1,202 rushing yards and 924 receiving yards to post the third 2,000-plus scrimmage yard season of his career.

Patriots quarterback Drake Maye and Falcons running back Bijan Robinson are the other finalists. Maye is also an MVP finalist while Robinson led the league in scrimmage yards.