Jaxon Smith-Njigba, Christian McCaffrey, Puka Nacua among offensive player of the year finalists

The NFC West landed three teams in the playoffs this season and all three of those teams have a finalist for the league’s offensive player of the year award.

Seahawks wide receiver Jaxon Smith-Njigba is the favorite to take the prize at sportsbooks after being a unanimous selection to the All-Pro team and he is one of the five finalists. Smith-Njigba had 119 catches for a league-high 1,793 yards while scoring 10 touchdowns for the NFC top seed.

Rams wide receiver Puka Nacua led the league with 129 catches. He had 1,715 yards and 10 touchdowns on those receptions and he also ran for one score.

49ers running back Christian McCaffrey had 1,202 rushing yards and 924 receiving yards to post the third 2,000-plus scrimmage yard season of his career.

Patriots quarterback Drake Maye and Falcons running back Bijan Robinson are the other finalists. Maye is also an MVP finalist while Robinson led the league in scrimmage yards.