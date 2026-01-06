Steve Bisciotti: After evaluating our direction, I relieved John Harbaugh of his duties

Ravens owner Steve Bisciotti officially announced that the team has fired head coach John Harbaugh on Tuesday.

Initial reports that Harbaugh would not return to the team for the 2026 season varied in language about the nature of his departure, but Bisciotti made it clear in a statement that the decision was made by the team.

“Following a comprehensive evaluation of the season and the overall direction of our organization, I decided to make a change at head coach,” Bisciotti said. “Today I informed John that he has been relieved of his duties. This was an incredibly difficult decision, given the tremendous 18 years we have spent together and the profound respect I have for John as a coach and, most importantly, as a great man of integrity.”

Bisciotti said Harbaugh built a “Hall of Fame coaching career” during his 18 years with the Ravens and said the team will always be grateful to a coach he called “a steadfast pillar of humility and leadership.” Bisciotti then pivoted to what’s next for the Ravens.

“Our goal has always been and will always be to win Championships,” Bisciotti said. “We strive to consistently perform at the highest level on the field and be a team and organization our fans take pride in. . . . We now begin the challenging, but exciting, process of identifying the next leader of our football team. We fully understand the expectations of our fans and everyone in the Ravens organization. Finding another strong leader and partner who will reflect these high standards is paramount.”

There will certainly be more to come about the Raven’s search for that leader in the days to come and Harbaugh is expected to be a target of attention from other teams in the market for a head coach this offseason.