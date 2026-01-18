 Skip navigation
Pro Football Talk
Rumor Mill
PFT Video
PFT PM
PFT Live

PFT Clips

caleb.jpg
Bears’ Williams is ‘as good as advertised’
mahomes_thumbnail.jpg
Does Mahomes need to ‘temper expectations’?
nbc_pft_ajbrown_260116.jpg
What is Brown’s future with the Eagles?

Other PFT Content

bigshield2.jpg
Big Shield and all other ebooks will stay at 99 cents for 2026
NFL: Buffalo Bills at Cleveland Browns
Josh Allen said he “tweaked my foot a little bit” late in first half
USFL Conference Championship: Michigan Panthers v Birmingham Stallions
Skip Holtz steps away from UFL’s Birmingham Stallions
Pro Football Talk
Rumor Mill
PFT Video
PFT PM
PFT Live

PFT Clips

caleb.jpg
Bears’ Williams is ‘as good as advertised’
mahomes_thumbnail.jpg
Does Mahomes need to ‘temper expectations’?
nbc_pft_ajbrown_260116.jpg
What is Brown’s future with the Eagles?

Other PFT Content

bigshield2.jpg
Big Shield and all other ebooks will stay at 99 cents for 2026
NFL: Buffalo Bills at Cleveland Browns
Josh Allen said he “tweaked my foot a little bit” late in first half
USFL Conference Championship: Michigan Panthers v Birmingham Stallions
Skip Holtz steps away from UFL’s Birmingham Stallions
Favorites
Sign up to follow your favorites on all your devices.
Sign up

Robert Saleh scheduled for in-person interview with Titans Monday

  
Published January 18, 2026 05:42 PM

49ers defensive coordinator Robert Saleh and the Titans have made a date for Monday.

According to multiple reports, the Titans will have an in-person interview with Saleh. He had been scheduled for a virtual interview with the team on Sunday.

Saleh’s season ended with Saturday night’s loss to the Seahawks. The former Jets head coach returned for his second stint running the 49ers defense this season.

The Titans are also set to hold second, in-person interviews with Chiefs offensive coordinator Matt Nagy and Packers defensive coordinator Jeff Hafley over the next couple of days. The move to meet Saleh face-to-face and the timing of the other interviews would suggest that the Titans are closing in on their choice for a head coach.