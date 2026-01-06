 Skip navigation
Cardinals request interviews with Robert Saleh, Anthony Weaver

  
Published January 6, 2026 03:55 PM

The Cardinals are expected to interview Broncos defensive coordinator Vance Joseph for their head coaching vacancy this week and two more candidates from that side of the ball are also on their list of candidates.

Albert Breer of SI.com reports that the Cardinals have requested permission to interview 49ers defensive coordinator Robert Saleh. Ian Rapoport of NFL Media reports that they have also requested an interview with Dolphins defensive coordinator Anthony Weaver.

Saleh returned to the 49ers after spending three-plus seasons as the head coach of the Jets. Saleh was 20-36 during his time with the AFC East club.

Weaver’s name has also come up as part of the Falcons’ head coaching search. He has been on Mike McDaniel’s staff for the last two seasons and has also worked for the Ravens, Texans, Browns, Bills and Jets.