Bills request an interview with Jaguars OC Grant Udinski

  
Published January 21, 2026 09:10 AM

The list of Bills head coaching candidates is growing longer.

Tom Pelissero of NFL Media reports that they have requested an interview with Jaguars offensive coordinator Grant Udinski. He joins Colts defensive coordinator Lou Anarumo, Bills offensive coordinator Joe Brady, former Giants head coach Brian Daboll, and Commanders running backs coach/run game coordinator Anthony Lynn on the early list in Buffalo.

Udinski is also scheduled for a second interview with the Browns this week. Cleveland is the only team that Udinski has interviewed with at this point in the cycle.

Udinski was a Vikings assistant for three years before joining Liam Coen’s staff in Jacksonville for the 2025 season. He was also a coaching assistant for the Panthers for two seasons.