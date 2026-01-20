 Skip navigation
nbc_pft_dksbmatchups_260120.jpg
Analyzing four potential Super Bowl LX matchups
nbc_pft_natchampreax_260120.jpg
Cignetti and IU cap off season with championship
nbc_pft_broncospatriots_260120.jpg
Can Stidham meet the moment vs. Patriots?

Other PFT Content

bigshield2.jpg
Big Shield and all other ebooks will stay at 99 cents for 2026
NFL: Buffalo Bills at Cleveland Browns
Josh Allen said he “tweaked my foot a little bit” late in first half
USFL Conference Championship: Michigan Panthers v Birmingham Stallions
Skip Holtz steps away from UFL’s Birmingham Stallions
Joe Brady interviewing with Cardinals on Tuesday

  
Published January 20, 2026 11:45 AM

The Cardinals’ head coaching search is rolling along with a candidate from the AFC East.

According to a report from NFL Media, Arizona is interviewing Bills offensive coordinator Joe Brady for the team’s vacancy on Tuesday.

Brady has been a popular candidate in this coaching cycle, as he also has talked with the Falcons, Raiders, and Ravens.

He is set to have a second interview with Baltimore.

Brady, 36, began his tenure with the club as quarterbacks coach and was promoted to offensive coordinator midway through the 2023 season after the club fired Ken Dorsey.

He retained the role on a full-time basis in the 2024 offseason.

He also worked for the Saints as an offensive assistant from 2017-2018 and he was the Panthers’ offensive coordinator from 2020-2021. Between those two jobs, Brady served as LSU’s passing game coordinator and receivers coach, helping the program win the CFP national championship in 2019.