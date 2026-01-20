Joe Brady interviewing with Cardinals on Tuesday

The Cardinals’ head coaching search is rolling along with a candidate from the AFC East.

According to a report from NFL Media, Arizona is interviewing Bills offensive coordinator Joe Brady for the team’s vacancy on Tuesday.

Brady has been a popular candidate in this coaching cycle, as he also has talked with the Falcons, Raiders, and Ravens.

He is set to have a second interview with Baltimore.

Brady, 36, began his tenure with the club as quarterbacks coach and was promoted to offensive coordinator midway through the 2023 season after the club fired Ken Dorsey.

He retained the role on a full-time basis in the 2024 offseason.

He also worked for the Saints as an offensive assistant from 2017-2018 and he was the Panthers’ offensive coordinator from 2020-2021. Between those two jobs, Brady served as LSU’s passing game coordinator and receivers coach, helping the program win the CFP national championship in 2019.