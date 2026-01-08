 Skip navigation
Chad Alexander, Jon-Eric Sullivan to interview for Dolphins GM Thursday

  
Published January 8, 2026 09:21 AM

The Dolphins pared their list of General Manager candidates down to four on Wednesday and they’re moving forward with the next round of interviews.

Albert Breer of SI.com reports that Chargers assistant GM Chad Alexander and Packers vice president of player personnel Jon-Eric Sullivan are meeting with the team on Thursday. Both interviews will take place in person.

Sullivan had a virtual interview with the team earlier this week while this will be Alexander’s first meeting with the team.

49ers director of scouting and football operations Josh Williams and the Dolphins’ interim GM Champ Kelly are the other candidates still in the running in Miami.