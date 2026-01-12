Ravens request interview with Jim Schwartz, complete interview with Kliff Kingsbury

The Ravens completed an interview with a head coaching candidate on Monday and they also added another one to the list of coaches they hope to interview.

Tom Pelissero of NFL Media reports that the Ravens have requested an interview with Browns defensive coordinator Jim Schwartz. Schwartz also interviewed for the Cleveland vacancy and went 29-51 over five seasons as the head coach in Detroit.

Schwartz was on Kevin Stefanski’s staff with the Browns and Stefanski has also interviewed with the Ravens since they fired John Harbaugh.

Former Commanders offensive coordinator Kliff Kingsbury was the candidate who completed his interview with the team on Monday. Dolphins defensive coordinator Anthony Weaver is also expected to interview with the team on Monday.