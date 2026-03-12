Bengals agree to two-year deal with DT Jonathan Allen

The Bengals are adding a veteran defensive tackle.

According to multiple reports, Jonathan Allen has agreed to a two-year deal with Cincinnati.

The initial numbers indicate Allen’s contract is worth a maximum of $28 million with incentives.

Allen, 31, had spent his first eight seasons with Washington before signing a three-year deal with Minnesota last offseason. he was subsequently released by the Vikings earlier this week.

In 2025, Allen started all 17 games for Minnesota, recording 68 total tackles with seven tackles for loss, 11 quarterback hits, and 3.5 sacks.

A two-time Pro Bowler, Allen has registered 45.5 sacks, 67 tackles for loss, and 129 QB hits over the course of his career.