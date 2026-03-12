Daniel Jones contract should catch the eye of quarterbacks like Sam Darnold, Baker Mayfield

The new Daniel Jones contract is impressive. Impressive enough to make a major impression on other quarterbacks who had existing deals.

Two are worth mentioning for now: Seahawks quarterback Sam Darnold and Buccaneers quarterback Baker Mayfield.

Darnold, who (like Jones) left Minnesota in free agency a year ago, signed in 2025 a three-year, $33.5 million per year deal with the Seahawks. He’s due to make $27.5 million in 2026 and $35.5 million in 2027.

Jones, meanwhile, will make $44 million over the next two years, with up to $12 million in incentives.

So that’s $63 million for Darnold over two years, and $88 million for Jones.

Even before Jones did his deal, Darnold deserved a new contract. He outperformed expectations.

If he had underperformed, the Seahawks would have cut him. That’s an example of the one-way nature of NFL contracts. The team can tear it up if the player doesn’t perform at a high enough level. If the player overshoots the value of the deal, he’s stuck.

Then there’s Mayfield. He’s due to make $40 million this year, with a cap number of $52.975 million. He’s in line for an extension, and the Jones deal will (or should) be the starting point.

As veteran quarterbacks go, there’s a broad range of earning capacity. For those well under the $60 million maximum, deals like the one between the Colts and Jones should have a significant impact.