 Skip navigation
Pro Football Talk
Rumor Mill
PFT Video
PFT PM
PFT Live

PFT Clips

nbc_pft_chubb_260312.jpg
Bills reportedly add Chubb in ‘much-needed’ move
nbc_pft_thanksgivingeve_260312.jpg
Report: NFL considering Thanksgiving Eve game
nbc_pft_murray_260312.jpg
Murray signing with Vikings feels inevitable

Other PFT Content

Las Vegas Raiders v Washington Commanders
Commanders set to re-sign OL Trent Scott
College Football Playoff National Championship: Miami v Indiana
NFL invites 319 prospects to the Scouting Combine
NFC Championship Game: Los Angeles Rams v Seattle Seahawks
Sean McVay: Seahawks had “fortuitous bust” on key fourth-down play
Pro Football Talk
Rumor Mill
PFT Video
PFT PM
PFT Live

PFT Clips

nbc_pft_chubb_260312.jpg
Bills reportedly add Chubb in ‘much-needed’ move
nbc_pft_thanksgivingeve_260312.jpg
Report: NFL considering Thanksgiving Eve game
nbc_pft_murray_260312.jpg
Murray signing with Vikings feels inevitable

Other PFT Content

Las Vegas Raiders v Washington Commanders
Commanders set to re-sign OL Trent Scott
College Football Playoff National Championship: Miami v Indiana
NFL invites 319 prospects to the Scouting Combine
NFC Championship Game: Los Angeles Rams v Seattle Seahawks
Sean McVay: Seahawks had “fortuitous bust” on key fourth-down play
Favorites
Sign up to follow your favorites on all your devices.
Sign up

Daniel Jones contract should catch the eye of quarterbacks like Sam Darnold, Baker Mayfield

  
Published March 12, 2026 01:47 PM

The new Daniel Jones contract is impressive. Impressive enough to make a major impression on other quarterbacks who had existing deals.

Two are worth mentioning for now: Seahawks quarterback Sam Darnold and Buccaneers quarterback Baker Mayfield.

Darnold, who (like Jones) left Minnesota in free agency a year ago, signed in 2025 a three-year, $33.5 million per year deal with the Seahawks. He’s due to make $27.5 million in 2026 and $35.5 million in 2027.

Jones, meanwhile, will make $44 million over the next two years, with up to $12 million in incentives.

So that’s $63 million for Darnold over two years, and $88 million for Jones.

Even before Jones did his deal, Darnold deserved a new contract. He outperformed expectations.

If he had underperformed, the Seahawks would have cut him. That’s an example of the one-way nature of NFL contracts. The team can tear it up if the player doesn’t perform at a high enough level. If the player overshoots the value of the deal, he’s stuck.

Then there’s Mayfield. He’s due to make $40 million this year, with a cap number of $52.975 million. He’s in line for an extension, and the Jones deal will (or should) be the starting point.

As veteran quarterbacks go, there’s a broad range of earning capacity. For those well under the $60 million maximum, deals like the one between the Colts and Jones should have a significant impact.