Chiefs agree to terms with Kader Kohou

The Chiefs parted ways with a pair of cornerbacks this week when they traded Trent McDuffie to the Rams and Jaylen Watson followed him to the NFC West club as a free agent, but Thursday found them starting to replenish the depth chart.

Agents David Canter and Ness Mugrabi told Marcel Louis-Jacques of ESPN that their client Kader Kohou has agreed to terms with the Chiefs.

Kohou missed the entire 2025 season after tearing his ACL during Dolphins training camp. He started 38 games over his first three seasons in Miami and had 180 tackles, three interceptions, a sack, two forced fumbles and two fumble recoveries.

Kristian Fulton, Nohl Williams and Chris Roland-Wallace are also part of a cornerback group that should see more additions over the course of the offseason.