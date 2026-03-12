 Skip navigation
Mike Evans: 49ers were a piece away, I think I’m that piece

  
Published March 12, 2026 02:05 PM

Wide receiver Mike Evans opted to make a major change this offseason when he left Tampa after 12 seasons in order to sign with the 49ers.

Evans met the media for the first time since agreeing to switch teams for the first time in his NFL career and said he considered a number of options before deciding to move forward with the Niners. He noted that the team is coming off of a strong season that ended with a loss to the Seahawks in the divisional round of the playoffs and shared his belief that they “were one piece away” from going all the way.

“I feel like I am that piece,” Evans said, via multiple reporters.

The 49ers never had Brandon Aiyuk last season and he’s expected to be released soon. Kendrick Bourne has agreed to sign with the Cardinals and Jauan Jennings appears likely to depart as a free agent as well, so the 49ers may still need to add some more pieces to the receiver room even with Evans in the fold.