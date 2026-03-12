Rachaad White agrees to one-year deal with Commanders

The Commanders are adding an experienced running back.

According to multiple reports, Rachaad White is signing a one-year deal with Washington.

White, 27, just completed his rookie contract with the Buccaneers. In 2025, he appeared in all 17 games with eight starts. He rushed for 572 yards with four touchdowns and caught 40 passes for 218 yards.

The deal will reunite White with quarterback Jayden Daniels, as the two were college teammates at Arizona State.

In his 67 career games with 48 starts, White has rushed for 2,656 yards with 14 touchdowns. He’s also caught 205 passes for 1,450 yards with 11 touchdowns.