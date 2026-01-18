Ravens complete interview with Robert Saleh

49ers defensive coordinator Robert Saleh is set to meet with the Titans in-person on Monday and that’s not the only head coaching search he’s involved in at the moment.

The Ravens announced that they have completed an interview with Saleh on Sunday. Saleh’s meeting with the team came after the 49ers’ season ended with a Saturday night loss to the Seahawks in the divisional round of the playoffs.

Bills offensive coordinator Joe Brady also interviewed with the Ravens on Sunday. Saleh and Brady join Rams defensive coordinator Chris Shula, Rams passing game coordinator Nate Scheelhaase, former Dolphins head coach Mike McDaniel, Chargers defensive coordinator Jesse Minter, Browns defensive coordinator Jim Schwartz, Vikings defensive coordinator Brian Flores, former Commanders offensive coordinator Kliff Kingsbury, Dolphins defensive coordinator Anthony Weaver, and Chiefs offensive coordinator Matt Nagy, Broncos defensive coordinator Vance Joseph, Seahawks offensive coordinator Kliff Kingsbury, and Broncos quarterbacks coach/pass game coordinator Davis Webb as candidates in Baltimore.

Kevin Stefanski also interviewed with the Ravens before being hired by the Falcons and some of the others on that list could land jobs elsewhere as the Ravens move toward their own decision.