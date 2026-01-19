Rams score first, take 7-0 lead over Bears

The Rams have the first points and the first takeaway in Chicago on Sunday.

Running back Kyren Williams scored on a four-yard run on the team’s first offensive possession and the Rams lead 7-0 with 6:20 to play in the first quarter.

The turnover came on a fourth down pass from the Rams’ 21-yard line by Bears quarterback Caleb Williams over the middle. Rams cornerback Cobie Durant picked the ball off at his own 2-yard line, but was able to get the ball back to the 15 before being tackled.

Williams took a blow to the head from Rams defensive lineman Kobie Turner on the play, but no flag was thrown for roughing the passer. Williams’ right hand also made contact with Turner and the quarterback was shaking it as he made his way off the field.

Matthew Stafford had 15-yard completions to Puka Nacua and Jordan Whittington to get the ball near midfield and then moved into Bears territory on a third-down catch by Nacua. Whittington added a 20-yard gain a couple of plays later and a pair of passes to Williams got the ball to the 4-yard line.

The Bears opened the game with a 34-yard pass to DJ Moore, but they faced the fourth down after a pair of D’Andre Swift runs and an incompletion left them two yards short of a first down.