caleb.jpg
Bears’ Williams is ‘as good as advertised’
mahomes_thumbnail.jpg
Does Mahomes need to ‘temper expectations’?
What is Brown's future with the Eagles?
What is Brown’s future with the Eagles?

Other PFT Content

bigshield2.jpg
Big Shield and all other ebooks will stay at 99 cents for 2026
NFL: Buffalo Bills at Cleveland Browns
Josh Allen said he “tweaked my foot a little bit” late in first half
Skip Holtz steps away from UFL's Birmingham Stallions
Skip Holtz steps away from UFL’s Birmingham Stallions
Patriots favored by 4.5 at Broncos in AFC Championship Game

  
Published January 18, 2026 06:38 PM

The Patriots will be road favorites in Denver in next weekend’s AFC Championship Game.

The point spread has been released, and the Patriots are 4.5-point favorites at the Broncos.

That’s a reflection of the injury suffered by Broncos starting quarterback Bo Nix, who has been ruled out for the playoffs and will be replaced by Jarrett Stidham. Prior to this weekend’s action, when it was assumed that Nix would start if the Broncos reached the AFC Championship Game, the Broncos were one-point favorites over the Patriots in the look-ahead line.

The over-under is set at 41.5 points.