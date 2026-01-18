Patriots favored by 4.5 at Broncos in AFC Championship Game

The Patriots will be road favorites in Denver in next weekend’s AFC Championship Game.

The point spread has been released, and the Patriots are 4.5-point favorites at the Broncos.

That’s a reflection of the injury suffered by Broncos starting quarterback Bo Nix, who has been ruled out for the playoffs and will be replaced by Jarrett Stidham. Prior to this weekend’s action, when it was assumed that Nix would start if the Broncos reached the AFC Championship Game, the Broncos were one-point favorites over the Patriots in the look-ahead line.

The over-under is set at 41.5 points.