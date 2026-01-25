Patriots take 10-7 lead to open third quarter

The Patriots have their first lead of the AFC Championship Game.

Andy Borregales hit a 23-yard field goal to put the Patriots up 10-7 at the end of a long drive to open the third quarter. The Patriots held the ball for 9:31 before Borregales made his kick.

The field goal came a few plays after officials ruled that Patriots quarterback Drake Maye successfully sneaked for a yard on fourth-and-1 from the Denver 8-yard line. Broncos head coach Sean Payton challenged the spot and his argument appeared to have merit, but not the clear and obvious video evidence that his forward progress had been stopped short of the first down.

Maye had a clearer first down earlier in the drive when he scrambled for a 28-yard gain on a third down to move the Patriots into scoring range. Maye now has four carries for 51 yards, but wasn’t able to avoid a sack by Jonathon Cooper on the third down before the field goal.