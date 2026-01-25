Giants agree to hire Dennard Wilson as defensive coordinator

The Giants have found their new defensive coordinator for their first season with John Harbaugh as head coach.

According to multiple reports, New York has hired Dennard Wilson for the role.

Wilson, 43, served as the Titans’ defensive coordinator for the last two seasons. But before that, he worked under Harbaugh as Baltimore’s defensive backs coach in 2023.

Wilson has also previously worked with the Rams from 2012-2016, the Jets from 2017-2018, and the Eagles from 2021-2022.

The Giants have now hired multiple coordinators, as it was reported earlier on Sunday that the club had brought in Chris Horton as special teams coordinator.