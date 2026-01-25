 Skip navigation
nbc_pftpm_pithiresmccarthy_260124.jpg
Steelers break tradition by hiring McCarthy as HC
nbc_pft_draft_260123.jpg
PFT Draft: Show me something Championship games
nbc_pft_coty_260123.jpg
Reviewing NFL coach of the year finalists

Other PFT Content

bigshield2.jpg
Big Shield and all other ebooks will stay at 99 cents for 2026
NFL: Buffalo Bills at Cleveland Browns
Josh Allen said he “tweaked my foot a little bit” late in first half
USFL Conference Championship: Michigan Panthers v Birmingham Stallions
Skip Holtz steps away from UFL’s Birmingham Stallions
nbc_pftpm_pithiresmccarthy_260124.jpg
Steelers break tradition by hiring McCarthy as HC
nbc_pft_draft_260123.jpg
PFT Draft: Show me something Championship games
nbc_pft_coty_260123.jpg
Reviewing NFL coach of the year finalists

Other PFT Content

bigshield2.jpg
Big Shield and all other ebooks will stay at 99 cents for 2026
NFL: Buffalo Bills at Cleveland Browns
Josh Allen said he “tweaked my foot a little bit” late in first half
USFL Conference Championship: Michigan Panthers v Birmingham Stallions
Skip Holtz steps away from UFL’s Birmingham Stallions
Giants agree to hire Dennard Wilson as defensive coordinator

  
Published January 25, 2026 04:37 PM

The Giants have found their new defensive coordinator for their first season with John Harbaugh as head coach.

According to multiple reports, New York has hired Dennard Wilson for the role.

Wilson, 43, served as the Titans’ defensive coordinator for the last two seasons. But before that, he worked under Harbaugh as Baltimore’s defensive backs coach in 2023.

Wilson has also previously worked with the Rams from 2012-2016, the Jets from 2017-2018, and the Eagles from 2021-2022.

The Giants have now hired multiple coordinators, as it was reported earlier on Sunday that the club had brought in Chris Horton as special teams coordinator.