 Skip navigation
Pro Football Talk
Rumor Mill
PFT Video
PFT PM
PFT Live

PFT Clips

nbc_pftpm_pithiresmccarthy_260124.jpg
Steelers break tradition by hiring McCarthy as HC
nbc_pft_draft_260123.jpg
PFT Draft: Show me something Championship games
nbc_pft_coty_260123.jpg
Reviewing NFL coach of the year finalists

Other PFT Content

bigshield2.jpg
Big Shield and all other ebooks will stay at 99 cents for 2026
NFL: Buffalo Bills at Cleveland Browns
Josh Allen said he “tweaked my foot a little bit” late in first half
USFL Conference Championship: Michigan Panthers v Birmingham Stallions
Skip Holtz steps away from UFL’s Birmingham Stallions
Pro Football Talk
Rumor Mill
PFT Video
PFT PM
PFT Live

PFT Clips

nbc_pftpm_pithiresmccarthy_260124.jpg
Steelers break tradition by hiring McCarthy as HC
nbc_pft_draft_260123.jpg
PFT Draft: Show me something Championship games
nbc_pft_coty_260123.jpg
Reviewing NFL coach of the year finalists

Other PFT Content

bigshield2.jpg
Big Shield and all other ebooks will stay at 99 cents for 2026
NFL: Buffalo Bills at Cleveland Browns
Josh Allen said he “tweaked my foot a little bit” late in first half
USFL Conference Championship: Michigan Panthers v Birmingham Stallions
Skip Holtz steps away from UFL’s Birmingham Stallions
Favorites
Sign up to follow your favorites on all your devices.
Sign up

Broncos, Patriots tied 7-7 at halftime

  
Published January 25, 2026 04:35 PM

The Broncos defense controlled the first 30 minutes of play against the Patriots, but the team doesn’t have a lead to show for it.

Denver took over near midfield after forcing the fifth Patriots punt of the first half with under a minute to play in the second quarter and picked up 17 yards on a pair of Jarrett Stidham passes to set up a 54-yard Wil Lutz field goal attempt. Lutz missed the kick wide to the right, however, and there was enough time left for the Patriots to position themselves for a 63-yard field goal attempt with one second left before halftime.

Andy Borregales’s kick didn’t come close and the score remains 7-7 at the break as a result.

New England punted on their first four possessions, but the fifth started on the Denver 12-yard line and the Patriots turned the short field into their only points of the game. Broncos quarterback Jarrett Stidham fumbled while trying to throw a ball away and Patriots quarterback Drake Maye ran for a six-yard score two plays later.

Stidham’s fumble came one possession after the Broncos faced a fourth-and-1 on the Patriots’ 14-yard line. Broncos head coach Sean Payton passed on the chance to go up two scores and Stidham was pressured into an incompletion that ended the drive without points of any kind.

The Patriots will get the ball to start the second half. After picking up 72 yards and four first downs in the first half, they’ll need to come up with a better plan of attack to take the lead on the road.