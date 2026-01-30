 Skip navigation
Pro Football Talk
Rumor Mill
PFT Video
PFT PM
PFT Live

PFT Clips

nbc_pftpm_adofomensahfired_260130.jpg
Vikings fire Adofo-Mensah in ‘unexpected’ move
nbc_pft_jesseminter_260130.jpg
What is Minter’s relationship with Lamar?
nbc_pft_elimanning_260130.jpg
Should Eli make the Hall of Fame?

Other PFT Content

NFC Championship Game: Los Angeles Rams v Seattle Seahawks
Sean McVay: Seahawks had “fortuitous bust” on key fourth-down play
bigshield2.jpg
Big Shield and all other ebooks will stay at 99 cents for 2026
NFL: Buffalo Bills at Cleveland Browns
Josh Allen said he “tweaked my foot a little bit” late in first half
Pro Football Talk
Rumor Mill
PFT Video
PFT PM
PFT Live

PFT Clips

nbc_pftpm_adofomensahfired_260130.jpg
Vikings fire Adofo-Mensah in ‘unexpected’ move
nbc_pft_jesseminter_260130.jpg
What is Minter’s relationship with Lamar?
nbc_pft_elimanning_260130.jpg
Should Eli make the Hall of Fame?

Other PFT Content

NFC Championship Game: Los Angeles Rams v Seattle Seahawks
Sean McVay: Seahawks had “fortuitous bust” on key fourth-down play
bigshield2.jpg
Big Shield and all other ebooks will stay at 99 cents for 2026
NFL: Buffalo Bills at Cleveland Browns
Josh Allen said he “tweaked my foot a little bit” late in first half
Favorites
Sign up to follow your favorites on all your devices.
Sign up

Report: Broncos interviewed Brian Johnson for offensive coordinator

  
Published January 30, 2026 03:06 PM

The Broncos are getting closer to finding a new offensive coordinator.

Via reporter Jordan Schultz, Denver has interviewed Commanders assistant head coach/passing game coordinator Brian Johnson for the vacancy.

Johnson, 38, served as Philadelphia’s offensive coordinator in 2023 but was fired after one season. He had previously been the team’s quarterbacks coach from 2021-2022 with Shane Steichen serving as offensive coordinator.

He has been with Washington under head coach Dan Quinn since the 2024 season, helping Jayden Daniels become AP offensive rookie of the year.

The Broncos fired offensive coordinator Joe Lombardi earlier this week. The team’s offensive pass game coordinator/QBs coach Davis Webb is regarded as one of the favorites to land the job.