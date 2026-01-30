 Skip navigation
nbc_pftpm_adofomensahfired_260130.jpg
Vikings fire Adofo-Mensah in ‘unexpected’ move
nbc_pft_jesseminter_260130.jpg
What is Minter’s relationship with Lamar?
nbc_pft_elimanning_260130.jpg
Should Eli make the Hall of Fame?

NFC Championship Game: Los Angeles Rams v Seattle Seahawks
Sean McVay: Seahawks had “fortuitous bust” on key fourth-down play
bigshield2.jpg
Big Shield and all other ebooks will stay at 99 cents for 2026
NFL: Buffalo Bills at Cleveland Browns
Josh Allen said he “tweaked my foot a little bit” late in first half
Joe Flacco added to AFC Pro Bowl roster

  
Published January 30, 2026 02:44 PM

Joe Flacco is a Pro Bowler for the first time in his career.

Flacco was added to the AFC’s roster for next week’s Pro Bowl Games on Friday. Flacco was never selected for the roster during his long run as a starter in Baltimore, but he’ll now be able to add that to a resume that includes a Super Bowl title and a comeback player of the year award.

Flacco joins his former Browns teammate Shedeur Sanders on the roster. Sanders was a replacement for Patriots quarterback Drake Maye and the AFC needed another quarterback with Josh Allen of the Bills recovering from foot surgery.

Flacco opened the season as the starter in Cleveland, but was traded to the Bengals after being benched in favor of Dillon Gabriel. He started six games for Cincinnati before Joe Burrow returned from his injury and finished the year 251-of-416 for 2,479 yards, 15 touchdowns and 10 interceptions across both stops.