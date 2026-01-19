 Skip navigation
Pro Football Talk
Rumor Mill
PFT Video
PFT PM
PFT Live

PFT Clips

caleb.jpg
Bears’ Williams is ‘as good as advertised’
mahomes_thumbnail.jpg
Does Mahomes need to ‘temper expectations’?
nbc_pft_ajbrown_260116.jpg
What is Brown’s future with the Eagles?

Other PFT Content

bigshield2.jpg
Big Shield and all other ebooks will stay at 99 cents for 2026
NFL: Buffalo Bills at Cleveland Browns
Josh Allen said he “tweaked my foot a little bit” late in first half
USFL Conference Championship: Michigan Panthers v Birmingham Stallions
Skip Holtz steps away from UFL’s Birmingham Stallions
Pro Football Talk
Rumor Mill
PFT Video
PFT PM
PFT Live

PFT Clips

caleb.jpg
Bears’ Williams is ‘as good as advertised’
mahomes_thumbnail.jpg
Does Mahomes need to ‘temper expectations’?
nbc_pft_ajbrown_260116.jpg
What is Brown’s future with the Eagles?

Other PFT Content

bigshield2.jpg
Big Shield and all other ebooks will stay at 99 cents for 2026
NFL: Buffalo Bills at Cleveland Browns
Josh Allen said he “tweaked my foot a little bit” late in first half
USFL Conference Championship: Michigan Panthers v Birmingham Stallions
Skip Holtz steps away from UFL’s Birmingham Stallions
Favorites
Sign up to follow your favorites on all your devices.
Sign up

Bears make it 7-7 on Caleb Williams TD pass

  
Published January 18, 2026 07:17 PM

The Bears threw an interception on fourth down to end their first offensive possession, but their second fourth-down try had a happier ending.

Quarterback Caleb Williams floated a pass over Rams linebacker Omar Speights and into the hands of wide receiver DJ Moore for a three-yard score. Cairo Santos’ extra point made it 7-7 one play into the second quarter.

The drive saw the Bears get good runs from D’Andre Swift and Kyle Monangai along with a 23-yard pass to tight end Colston Loveland. Williams is now 5-of-8 for 80 yards, a touchdown and an interception.

Williams banged his hand on Rams defensive lineman Kobie Turner while throwing his interception and was shaking it on his way off the field, but Williams showed no sign that it was impacting him on the touchdown drive.