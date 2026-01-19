Bears make it 7-7 on Caleb Williams TD pass

The Bears threw an interception on fourth down to end their first offensive possession, but their second fourth-down try had a happier ending.

Quarterback Caleb Williams floated a pass over Rams linebacker Omar Speights and into the hands of wide receiver DJ Moore for a three-yard score. Cairo Santos’ extra point made it 7-7 one play into the second quarter.

The drive saw the Bears get good runs from D’Andre Swift and Kyle Monangai along with a 23-yard pass to tight end Colston Loveland. Williams is now 5-of-8 for 80 yards, a touchdown and an interception.

Williams banged his hand on Rams defensive lineman Kobie Turner while throwing his interception and was shaking it on his way off the field, but Williams showed no sign that it was impacting him on the touchdown drive.