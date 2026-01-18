 Skip navigation
Kayshon Boutte one-handed TD catch gives Patriots 28-16 lead

  
Published January 18, 2026 05:48 PM

The Texans narrowed the Patriots’ lead to 21-16 with a pair of field goals in the third quarter.

But New England has gone back up by two possessions with a big touchdown catch from Kayshon Boutte.

The wideout made a one-handed catch on the right side of the end zone for a 32-yard touchdown, putting the Patriots up 28-16 with 12:58 left in the fourth quarter.

It’s been a tough game for quarterback Drake Maye against Houston’s vaunted defense. But on third-and-4 from the Texans’ 32, Maye dropped back and had Boutte streaking down the right side. Boutte was able to beat the one-on-one coverage from cornerback Derek Stingley Jr., maintaining possession as he slid out of bounds on the slick turf.

It was just the second third-down conversion of the game for New England, as the club hadn’t had one in the second half to that point.

Maye is 15-of-24 passing for 165 yards with three touchdowns, one interception, and two lost fumbles.