Anthony Weaver to interview with Steelers Friday, Bills Saturday

The list of teams still looking for new head coaches is growing shorter and two clubs still on it will be speaking to Dolphins defensive coordinator Anthony Weaver over the next couple of days.

Dianna Russini of TheAthletic.com reports that Weaver is having an in-person interview with the Steelers on Friday. It is Weaver’s second interview with the AFC North team.

Per multiple reports, Weaver will then move on to an interview with the Bills on Saturday. It will be his first meeting with Buffalo.

The Steelers could stop that meeting from happening if they decide that Weaver is their choice for the job, although that would mean passing on the chance to meet with Rams assistants Nate Scheelhaase and Chris Shula a second time. Both coaches are barred from interviewing until after the Rams play in the NFC Championship Game on Sunday.