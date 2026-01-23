 Skip navigation
Pro Football Talk
Rumor Mill
PFT Video
PFT PM
PFT Live

PFT Clips

nbc_pft_jesseminterravens_260123.jpg
Can Minter adjust to being an NFL head coach?
nbc_pft_jesseminter_260121.jpg
Minter fits the mold of a Ravens head coach
nbc_pft_balminter_260122.jpg
Ravens hire Chargers’ Minter as next head coach

Other PFT Content

bigshield2.jpg
Big Shield and all other ebooks will stay at 99 cents for 2026
NFL: Buffalo Bills at Cleveland Browns
Josh Allen said he “tweaked my foot a little bit” late in first half
USFL Conference Championship: Michigan Panthers v Birmingham Stallions
Skip Holtz steps away from UFL’s Birmingham Stallions
Pro Football Talk
Rumor Mill
PFT Video
PFT PM
PFT Live

PFT Clips

nbc_pft_jesseminterravens_260123.jpg
Can Minter adjust to being an NFL head coach?
nbc_pft_jesseminter_260121.jpg
Minter fits the mold of a Ravens head coach
nbc_pft_balminter_260122.jpg
Ravens hire Chargers’ Minter as next head coach

Other PFT Content

bigshield2.jpg
Big Shield and all other ebooks will stay at 99 cents for 2026
NFL: Buffalo Bills at Cleveland Browns
Josh Allen said he “tweaked my foot a little bit” late in first half
USFL Conference Championship: Michigan Panthers v Birmingham Stallions
Skip Holtz steps away from UFL’s Birmingham Stallions
Favorites
Sign up to follow your favorites on all your devices.
Sign up

Anthony Weaver to interview with Steelers Friday, Bills Saturday

  
Published January 23, 2026 08:14 AM

The list of teams still looking for new head coaches is growing shorter and two clubs still on it will be speaking to Dolphins defensive coordinator Anthony Weaver over the next couple of days.

Dianna Russini of TheAthletic.com reports that Weaver is having an in-person interview with the Steelers on Friday. It is Weaver’s second interview with the AFC North team.

Per multiple reports, Weaver will then move on to an interview with the Bills on Saturday. It will be his first meeting with Buffalo.

The Steelers could stop that meeting from happening if they decide that Weaver is their choice for the job, although that would mean passing on the chance to meet with Rams assistants Nate Scheelhaase and Chris Shula a second time. Both coaches are barred from interviewing until after the Rams play in the NFC Championship Game on Sunday.