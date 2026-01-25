 Skip navigation
Pro Football Talk
Rumor Mill
PFT Video
PFT PM
PFT Live

PFT Clips

nbc_pftpm_pithiresmccarthy_260124.jpg
Steelers break tradition by hiring McCarthy as HC
nbc_pft_draft_260123.jpg
PFT Draft: Show me something Championship games
nbc_pft_coty_260123.jpg
Reviewing NFL coach of the year finalists

Other PFT Content

bigshield2.jpg
Big Shield and all other ebooks will stay at 99 cents for 2026
NFL: Buffalo Bills at Cleveland Browns
Josh Allen said he “tweaked my foot a little bit” late in first half
USFL Conference Championship: Michigan Panthers v Birmingham Stallions
Skip Holtz steps away from UFL’s Birmingham Stallions
Pro Football Talk
Rumor Mill
PFT Video
PFT PM
PFT Live

PFT Clips

nbc_pftpm_pithiresmccarthy_260124.jpg
Steelers break tradition by hiring McCarthy as HC
nbc_pft_draft_260123.jpg
PFT Draft: Show me something Championship games
nbc_pft_coty_260123.jpg
Reviewing NFL coach of the year finalists

Other PFT Content

bigshield2.jpg
Big Shield and all other ebooks will stay at 99 cents for 2026
NFL: Buffalo Bills at Cleveland Browns
Josh Allen said he “tweaked my foot a little bit” late in first half
USFL Conference Championship: Michigan Panthers v Birmingham Stallions
Skip Holtz steps away from UFL’s Birmingham Stallions
Favorites
Sign up to follow your favorites on all your devices.
Sign up

Titans to interview Texans DB coach Dino Vasso for defensive coordinator

  
Published January 25, 2026 08:57 AM

Robert Saleh is the new head coach in Tennessee and he’s getting to work on filling out the Titans’ coaching staff.

Ian Rapoport of NFL Media reports that the team is interviewing Texans defensive backs coach Dino Vasso for their defensive coordinator job.

Vasso has spent the last five seasons on Houston’s staff. DeMeco Ryans has been the head coach for the last three of those seasons and Ryans was a linebackers coach under Saleh with the 49ers earlier in his career.

Vasso has also coached for the Eagles and Chiefs since entering the NFL ranks in 2013.

The defensive coordinator spot is an important one, but the biggest hire Saleh will make to his staff will be on the other side of the ball. Developing quarterback Cam Ward will be vital to any hopes Saleh has of success in Tennessee, so the offensive coordinator hire will be a significant one.