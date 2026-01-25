Titans to interview Texans DB coach Dino Vasso for defensive coordinator

Robert Saleh is the new head coach in Tennessee and he’s getting to work on filling out the Titans’ coaching staff.

Ian Rapoport of NFL Media reports that the team is interviewing Texans defensive backs coach Dino Vasso for their defensive coordinator job.

Vasso has spent the last five seasons on Houston’s staff. DeMeco Ryans has been the head coach for the last three of those seasons and Ryans was a linebackers coach under Saleh with the 49ers earlier in his career.

Vasso has also coached for the Eagles and Chiefs since entering the NFL ranks in 2013.

The defensive coordinator spot is an important one, but the biggest hire Saleh will make to his staff will be on the other side of the ball. Developing quarterback Cam Ward will be vital to any hopes Saleh has of success in Tennessee, so the offensive coordinator hire will be a significant one.