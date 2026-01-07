Titans to interview Steve Spagnuolo on Thursday

The Titans are set to speak to Chiefs defensive coordinator Steve Spagnuolo about their head coaching vacancy.

Albert Breer of SI.com reports that Spagnuolo will interview with the team on Thursday. The Titans are the only team that has requested an interview with Spagnuolo at this point in the hiring process.

Spagnuolo and Titans General Manager Mike Borgonzi were both in Kansas City from 2019 to 2024. Chiefs offensive coordinator Matt Nagy was in Kansas City for the last three of those years and he is also set to interview with Tennessee, but Borgonzi said this week that he will work to separate past associations from what the Titans are looking for in their next head coach.

“You have to remove that piece,” Borgonzi said, via Turron Davenport of ESPN.com. “That biased opinion on anybody that you might have a relationship with. You have to make the best decision for the organization, and that’s really the bottom line. ‘Who is going to be the best leader and coach for this organization?’”

Spagnuolo was 10-38 over three seasons as the Rams’ head coach. He also had an interim head coaching stint with the Giants in 2017.