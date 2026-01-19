Jaguars DC Anthony Campanile set to interview with Ravens on Monday

The Ravens will add another head coaching candidate to the list on Monday.

Adam Schefter of ESPN reports that Jaguars defensive coordinator Anthony Campanile will interview with the team. He is the 16th candidate to meet with the team since they fired John Harbaugh earlier this month.

Campanile has also interviewed for the Dolphins’ head coaching job. He just completed his first season running the defense in Jacksonville and has also worked for the Packers and Dolphins during his time as an NFL assistant.

Ravens General Manager Eric DeCosta said he expected to meet with around 16 coaches in the team’s first round of interviews, so the search process may be moving into its next stage in the near future.