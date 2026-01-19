 Skip navigation
nbc_pft_bearsconvo_260119.jpg
Mistakes haunt Williams and Bears in loss to Rams
nbc_pft_williamsthrow_260119.jpg
Breaking down Williams’ incredible throw to Kmet
caleb.jpg
Bears’ Williams is ‘as good as advertised’

Other PFT Content

bigshield2.jpg
Big Shield and all other ebooks will stay at 99 cents for 2026
NFL: Buffalo Bills at Cleveland Browns
Josh Allen said he “tweaked my foot a little bit” late in first half
USFL Conference Championship: Michigan Panthers v Birmingham Stallions
Skip Holtz steps away from UFL’s Birmingham Stallions
Jaguars DC Anthony Campanile set to interview with Ravens on Monday

  
Published January 19, 2026 08:33 AM

The Ravens will add another head coaching candidate to the list on Monday.

Adam Schefter of ESPN reports that Jaguars defensive coordinator Anthony Campanile will interview with the team. He is the 16th candidate to meet with the team since they fired John Harbaugh earlier this month.

Campanile has also interviewed for the Dolphins’ head coaching job. He just completed his first season running the defense in Jacksonville and has also worked for the Packers and Dolphins during his time as an NFL assistant.

Ravens General Manager Eric DeCosta said he expected to meet with around 16 coaches in the team’s first round of interviews, so the search process may be moving into its next stage in the near future.