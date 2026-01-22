Falcons interview Steelers assistant GM Andy Weidl for General Manager

The Falcons have completed another interview for their General Manager position.

They announced that they have met with Steelers assistant GM Andy Weidl. They also interviewed Texans assistant GM James Liipfert earlier in the day.

Weidl has been with the Steelers since the 2022 season. He was previously the vice president of player personnel for the Eagles and worked as a scout for the Steelers before joining the Eagles in 2016.

The Falcons have also requested interviews with Bears assistant GM Ian Cunningham, 49ers director of scouting and football operations Josh Williams and Eagles senior personnel director/advisor to the GM Joe Douglas.