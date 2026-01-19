Reports: Dolphins will hire Jeff Hafley as their new head coach

The Dolphins are hiring Packers defensive coordinator Jeff Hafley as their head coach, according to multiple reports.

Hafley, 46, completed his second interview with the team on Monday.

He replaces Mike McDaniel, who was fired after three seasons and a 35-33 record.

The team’s new General Manager, Jon-Eric Sullivan, has a relationship with Hafley from their time together in Green Bay. Hafley served as the Packers’ defensive coordinator the past two seasons, when Sullivan was the team’s vice president of player personnel.

Hafley becomes the Dolphins’ 12th full-time head coach.

He previously was Boston College’s head coach from 2020-23, going 22-26. Hafley was Ohio State’s co-defensive coordinator and defensive backs coach in 2019.

In the NFL, Hafley has worked for the 49ers, Browns and Buccaneers as a defensive backs coach.

Other candidates for the Dolphins’ job were Raiders defensive coordinator Patrick Graham, Lions defensive coordinator Kelvin Sheppard, Bills offensive coordinator Joe Brady, Jaguars defensive coordinator Anthony Campanile, Seahawks offensive coordinator Klint Kubiak, Chargers defensive coordinator Jesse Minter, 49ers defensive coordinator Robert Saleh and Rams defensive coordinator Chris Shula.