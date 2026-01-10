Watch Kevin Durant pass Wilt Chamberlain for seventh on NBA all-time scoring list

With a third-quarter 3-pointer, Kevin Durant scored his 31,422nd NBA point, moving him past Wilt Chamberlain into seventh on the NBA’s All-Time scoring list.

KEVIN DURANT PASSES WILT CHAMBERLAIN FOR 7th ON THE ALL-TIME SCORING LIST 🤩 pic.twitter.com/rcc0DtcwS2 — NBA (@NBA) January 10, 2026

“To be amongst the greats is always an honor,” Durant said postgame, via the Associated Press. “Wilt is somebody I studied and tried to look up to as much as I can, a player like that. Like I always say, he set a standard for NBA players, and [I’m] grateful to reach that -- and inspired by what he produced for the game of basketball.”

In the coming weeks, Durant, 37, should pass Dirk Nowitzki, who is sixth on the list with 31,560 points.

Durant finished Friday’s game with 30 points and 12 rebounds, but he and his teammates were frustrated in another loss to the Portland Trail Blazers, 111-105.

