SX 2025 Rd 08 Daytona Levi Kitchen face closeup.jpg
SuperMotocross 2026 season opener 250 qualification: Levi Kitchen fastest in Q1
  • Dan Beaver
    ,
  • Dan Beaver
    ,
Mikaela Shiffrin
Who is qualified for Team USA for 2026 Milan Cortina Winter Olympics?
SMX 2025 Rd 02 St Louis Austin Forkner closeup.JPG
Austin Forkner debuts Factory Triumph 450 in SuperMotocross Anaheim 1 to ‘see where he fits in’
  • Dan Beaver
    ,
  • Dan Beaver
    ,

nbc_rtf_nosec_260110.jpg
Why no SEC team has made the title game recently
nbc_rtf_earlynatty_260110.jpg
First thoughts on national championship game
nbc_rtf_lanning_260110.jpg
Debating Lanning’s big-game resume as Oregon coach

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
SX 2025 Rd 08 Daytona Levi Kitchen face closeup.jpg
SuperMotocross 2026 season opener 250 qualification: Levi Kitchen fastest in Q1
  • Dan Beaver
    ,
  • Dan Beaver
    ,
Mikaela Shiffrin
Who is qualified for Team USA for 2026 Milan Cortina Winter Olympics?
SMX 2025 Rd 02 St Louis Austin Forkner closeup.JPG
Austin Forkner debuts Factory Triumph 450 in SuperMotocross Anaheim 1 to ‘see where he fits in’
  • Dan Beaver
    ,
  • Dan Beaver
    ,

nbc_rtf_nosec_260110.jpg
Why no SEC team has made the title game recently
nbc_rtf_earlynatty_260110.jpg
First thoughts on national championship game
nbc_rtf_lanning_260110.jpg
Debating Lanning’s big-game resume as Oregon coach

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
Watch Kevin Durant pass Wilt Chamberlain for seventh on NBA all-time scoring list

  
Published January 10, 2026 01:19 PM

With a third-quarter 3-pointer, Kevin Durant scored his 31,422nd NBA point, moving him past Wilt Chamberlain into seventh on the NBA’s All-Time scoring list.

“To be amongst the greats is always an honor,” Durant said postgame, via the Associated Press. “Wilt is somebody I studied and tried to look up to as much as I can, a player like that. Like I always say, he set a standard for NBA players, and [I’m] grateful to reach that -- and inspired by what he produced for the game of basketball.”

In the coming weeks, Durant, 37, should pass Dirk Nowitzki, who is sixth on the list with 31,560 points.

Durant finished Friday’s game with 30 points and 12 rebounds, but he and his teammates were frustrated in another loss to the Portland Trail Blazers, 111-105.

PHX_Durant_Kevin.jpg Kevin Durant