Referee Bill Kennedy leaves court in wheelchair after suffering non-contact leg injury

Bill Kennedy, one of the NBA’s most recognizable and popular referees, had to leave the court in a wheelchair Friday night after a non-contact lower leg injury.

There has been no official update on his injury or status, but 76ers coach Nick Nurse said postgame he heard rumors it could be an Achilles injury, adding, “Let’s hope it’s not that.” Kennedy pulled up while running down the court, not near anyone else, which is never a good sign.

Most fans recognize Kennedy as the best at the coach’s challenge calls on the mic.

Bill Kennedy is always peak entertainment 😂 pic.twitter.com/QYQhjT7fpN — Bleacher Report (@BleacherReport) December 31, 2025

Kennedy, 59, is in his 26th season as an NBA referee. He is approaching 1,500 NBA regular-season games officiated as well as 139 playoff games, which includes six NBA Finals games. Kennedy, the second openly gay official in the NBA, is one of the most respected and well liked referees by players and coaches around the league.