Referee Bill Kennedy leaves court in wheelchair after suffering non-contact leg injury

 Skip navigation
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
Men’s College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

SMX 2025 Rd 02 St Louis Austin Forkner closeup.JPG
Austin Forkner debuts Factory Triumph 450 in SuperMotocross Anaheim 1 to ‘see where he fits in’
  • Dan Beaver
    ,
  • Dan Beaver
    ,
The Inauguration And Test Event In Santagiulia Ice Hockey Arena Of Milano Cortina 2026 Winter Olympic Games
Olympic organizers ‘100%' confident NHL will play in Milan Cortina despite arena delays
Syndication: The Columbus Dispatch
How to watch No. 19 Ohio State vs. No. 8 Maryland: TV, key players, storylines for Sunday’s game

Top Clips

nbc_rtf_nosec_260110.jpg
Why no SEC team has made the title game recently
nbc_rtf_earlynatty_260110.jpg
First thoughts on national championship game
nbc_rtf_lanning_260110.jpg
Debating Lanning’s big-game resume as Oregon coach

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
Men’s College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

SMX 2025 Rd 02 St Louis Austin Forkner closeup.JPG
Austin Forkner debuts Factory Triumph 450 in SuperMotocross Anaheim 1 to ‘see where he fits in’
  • Dan Beaver
    ,
  • Dan Beaver
    ,
The Inauguration And Test Event In Santagiulia Ice Hockey Arena Of Milano Cortina 2026 Winter Olympic Games
Olympic organizers ‘100%' confident NHL will play in Milan Cortina despite arena delays
Syndication: The Columbus Dispatch
How to watch No. 19 Ohio State vs. No. 8 Maryland: TV, key players, storylines for Sunday’s game

Top Clips

nbc_rtf_nosec_260110.jpg
Why no SEC team has made the title game recently
nbc_rtf_earlynatty_260110.jpg
First thoughts on national championship game
nbc_rtf_lanning_260110.jpg
Debating Lanning’s big-game resume as Oregon coach

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
Favorites
Sign up to follow your favorites on all your devices.
Sign up
Odds by
draftkings_logo.png
draftkings-linear-fc.png

Referee Bill Kennedy leaves court in wheelchair after suffering non-contact leg injury

  
Published January 10, 2026 12:54 PM

Bill Kennedy, one of the NBA’s most recognizable and popular referees, had to leave the court in a wheelchair Friday night after a non-contact lower leg injury.

There has been no official update on his injury or status, but 76ers coach Nick Nurse said postgame he heard rumors it could be an Achilles injury, adding, “Let’s hope it’s not that.” Kennedy pulled up while running down the court, not near anyone else, which is never a good sign.

Most fans recognize Kennedy as the best at the coach’s challenge calls on the mic.

Kennedy, 59, is in his 26th season as an NBA referee. He is approaching 1,500 NBA regular-season games officiated as well as 139 playoff games, which includes six NBA Finals games. Kennedy, the second openly gay official in the NBA, is one of the most respected and well liked referees by players and coaches around the league.