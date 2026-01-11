 Skip navigation
SX 2026 Rd 01 Anaheim 1 450 Eli Tomac track.jpg
Eli Tomac takes early command of the 2026 Supercross season with a victory in Anaheim 1
  • Dan Beaver
    ,
  • Dan Beaver
    ,
Keyshawn Hall
Hall's second straight 30-point game leads Auburn to 95-73 blowout against No. 15 Arkansas
SX 2024 Rd 15 Philadelphia Max Anstie with Haley Shanley.JPG
Max Anstie wins 2026 SuperMotocross Anaheim 1 250
  • Dan Beaver
    ,
  • Dan Beaver
    ,

DiFrancesco: 'I laid it all out there' in A1
DiFrancesco: 'I laid it all out there' in A1
nbc_smx_hymasintv_260110.jpg
Hymas 'speechless' with 2nd-place finish in A1
nbc_smx_anstieintv_260110.jpg
Anstie 'blown away' by Supercross Anaheim 1 win

Kings’ Dennis Schroder suspended three games for going after Luka Doncic in arena hallway postgame

  
Published January 10, 2026 09:30 PM

Sacramento Kings’ point guard Dennis Schroder has been suspended three games without pay for “confronting and attempting to strike another player” in the hallway of Crypto.com Arena back on Dec. 28, the NBA announced on Saturday.

Schroder sought out and tried to start something with Luka Doncic, reports insider Chris Haynes of NBA on Prime and NBATV.

Schroder will sit out three games, starting Sunday against the Houston Rockets, including the Kings hosting Doncic and the Lakers on Monday. Schroder has averaged 13 points and 5.7 assists a game this season coming off the bench for the Kings.

The incident will cost Schroder $291,807 in salary, reports ESPN’s Bobby Marks.

