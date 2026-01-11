Kings’ Dennis Schroder suspended three games for going after Luka Doncic in arena hallway postgame

Sacramento Kings’ point guard Dennis Schroder has been suspended three games without pay for “confronting and attempting to strike another player” in the hallway of Crypto.com Arena back on Dec. 28, the NBA announced on Saturday.

Schroder sought out and tried to start something with Luka Doncic, reports insider Chris Haynes of NBA on Prime and NBATV.

Schroder will sit out three games, starting Sunday against the Houston Rockets, including the Kings hosting Doncic and the Lakers on Monday. Schroder has averaged 13 points and 5.7 assists a game this season coming off the bench for the Kings.

The incident will cost Schroder $291,807 in salary, reports ESPN’s Bobby Marks.