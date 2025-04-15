LA 2028 unveils venue plans with Hollywood flair

Following approval from the International Olympic Committee (IOC) Executive Board, LA 2028 unveiled the most comprehensive look at the 2028 Olympic venue plan to date on Tuesday, showcasing all the best that Los Angeles has to offer.

“We’ve promised the world an incredible Olympic Games and today we’re proud to share the plan that will make it happen,” said Chief Executive Officer Reynold Hoover. “Los Angeles is the epicenter of sports, culture and entertainment, and every venue selected for the 2028 Games will provide athletes and fans the best possible experience. The 2028 Olympic venue plan invites communities from across the region to celebrate the Games coming to their backyard with the most exciting sports staged at some of the world’s top-tier existing stadiums and arenas, famous beaches and purpose-built temporary structures.”

“As the Host City for the 2028 Games, Los Angeles will become only the third city in the history of the world to host the Summer Olympics three times and these venues will showcase the best of our city to a global audience,” said City of Los Angeles Mayor Karen Bass. “This plan brings the Games to all corners of our city like never before — from the Sepulveda Basin to the iconic shores of Venice Beach, our world-famous neighborhoods as well as our hidden gems will be on full display for all to experience and enjoy. And as we come together to prepare, we will help small businesses, create local jobs and implement lasting environmental and transportation improvements that will leave a legacy in our city for generations to come.”

As the organizer for the Games, LA 2028 will stage events across the entire city and county at prime competition locations. The Olympic footprint will extend north to the Sepulveda Basin Recreation Area, which will host Olympic events for the first time in history in 2028, where 3x3 basketball and modern pentathlon officially will join several other high-energy disciplines including BMX freestyle, BMX racing, skateboarding park and skateboarding street.

Also in the San Fernando Valley, squash will make its Olympic debut against one of Hollywood’s most iconic and recognizable backdrops in movies like To Kill a Mockingbird and Back to The Future, Courthouse Square, on the Universal Studios Lot.

UNIVERSAL CITY, CA - JUNE 18: A general view is seen at the celebration of the re-opening of Courthouse Square at Universal Studios Hollywood on June 18, 2009 in Universal City, California. Courthouse Square has been fully restored following a four acre backlot fire in June 2008. The Square has been featured in movies such as “Back to the Future,” “Gremlins,” and “Bye Bye Birdie.” (Photo by Charley Gallay/Getty Images) Charley Gallay/Getty Images

The scenic and vibrant coastline of Venice Beach will serve as the new home of triathlon, which is relocating from Long Beach. This historic beachfront neighborhood in Los Angeles also will host the official starting locations for the marathon and cycling road courses. The courses and finishes for both the marathon and cycling road will be confirmed and announced at a later date.

Heading inland toward downtown, rhythmic gymnastics will take center stage at the USC Sports Center where athletes and fans will join one of the main competition zones in Los Angeles, adjacent to the LA Memorial Coliseum. This relocation aligns with LA 2028’s commitment to maximize the use of existing world-class facilities, as the USC Sports Center will also stage events for badminton, as previously announced.

Boxing, recently reinstated to the 2028 sport program by the IOC, will hold preliminary matches in the Peacock Theater in Downtown Los Angeles and the final stages in the Arena in Downtown Los Angeles. This update maximizes the use of these two existing world-class venues which will also stage events for weightlifting at the Peacock Theater and artistic gymnastics and trampoline in the arena in Downtown Los Angeles.

America’s favorite pastime will capture the world’s attention when baseball makes its Olympic return at Dodger Stadium in Downtown Los Angeles, one of the world’s most iconic stadiums. It has hosted countless record-breaking games, including 11 World Series, the most recent being in 2024, and will continue to break records in 2028.

LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA - OCTOBER 28: An aerial view of Dodger Stadium on October 28, 2024 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Kirby Lee/Getty Images) Kirby Lee/Getty Images

Synonymous with California-culture is surfing, which will be held at Trestles Beach in San Clemente, CA where athletes will enjoy the best and most consistent waves for competition in Southern California.

In 2028, the West Coast will welcome back cricket to the Olympic stage for the first time in more than a century. Cricket (T20), a globally renowned sport which was added to the 2028 Olympic sport program in 2023, will make its Southern California debut at the Fairgrounds in Pomona in a temporary, purpose-built structure.

The City of Long Beach, a 2028 Venue City, will showcase beach volleyball at Alamitos Beach, bringing the event closer to a variety of other sports including coastal rowing, LA 2028’s newest discipline, which will make its first Olympic appearance at the nearby Waterfront in Long Beach, and open water swimming as previously announced.

Sport climbing will take place in the Convention Center Lot in Long Beach, offering stunning views, framing the temporary climbing wall with the nearby Pacific Ocean as an iconic backdrop. Target shooting will take place in a purpose-built, temporary indoor range at the Convention Center in Long Beach, marking the first time this precision sport will be within walking distance of other Olympic disciplines.

The shotgun shooting events will be held at the Shotgun Center in South El Monte, CA that is one of Southern California’s premier shotgun ranges. Conveniently located in LA County, the site offers a scenic backdrop for a series of thrilling competitions in 2028.

The City of Carson, a 2028 Venue City, will be the stage for a variety of exciting Olympic events within its state-of-the-art sports complex that will officially include archery. This high-stakes, precision sport will be held in the Stadium in Carson, following the rugby sevens tournament.

Volleyball will be held in the Honda Center in Anaheim, marking the first time this premier entertainment and sports venue will host an Olympic event. This prominent Southern California venue is home to the NHL’s Anaheim Ducks and hosts a variety of sporting events and concerts, offering its top-notch amenities and prime spectator seating for an unforgettable fan experience.

Apr 13, 2025; Anaheim, California, USA; A general overall view of the Honda Center in the second period of the game between the Colorado Avalanche and the Anaheim Ducks. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-Imagn Images Kirby Lee/Kirby Lee-Imagn Images

Equestrian makes its return to Santa Anita Park in Arcadia, CA which previously hosted the sport during the 1984 Olympics. Its top-tier facilities are set against the scenic backdrop of the San Gabriel Mountains, and the 90-year-old historic racetrack is the only of its kind in Los Angeles County.

The updated Paralympic venue plan will all be announced at a later date following review and approval by the International Paralympic Committee Governing Board.

The complete list of Olympic sports, disciplines and venues announced is below:

City of Los Angeles – 2028 Host City



3x3 basketball in the Sepulveda Basin Recreation Area

Baseball in Dodger Stadium in Downtown Los Angeles

Boxing in the Peacock Theater in Downtown Los Angeles (preliminaries), Arena in Downtown Los Angeles (finals)

Cycling road in Venice Beach (starting point)

Marathon in Venice Beach (starting point)

Modern pentathlon in the Sepulveda Basin Recreation Area

Rhythmic gymnastics in the USC Sports Center

Squash at the Universal Studios Lot

Triathlon in Venice Beach

City of Carson – 2028 Venue City



Archery in the Stadium in Carson

City Long Beach – 2028 Venue City



Beach volleyball at Alamitos Beach

Coastal rowing at the Waterfront in Long Beach

Target shooting in the Convention Center in Long Beach

Sport climbing at the Convention Center Lot in Long Beach

City of Anaheim



Volleyball in the Arena in Anaheim

City of Arcadia



Equestrian at Santa Anita Park in Arcadia

City of Pomona



Cricket (T20) at the Fairgrounds in Pomona

City of San Clemente



Surfing at Trestles Beach

City of South El Monte

