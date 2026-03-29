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NCAA Basketball: NCAA Tournament Elite Eight-East Regional-Connecticut at Duke
Braylon Mullins’ 35-footer gives UConn a 73-72 win over Duke and a Final Four spot
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We’ve been waiting a long time for a Final Four like this — and so have most of its participants
NASCAR: NASCAR Cup Series Race at Martinsville
What Drivers Said After Martinsville Cup win by Chase Elliott, his first of season

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Arozarena, Raley extend Mariners’ lead
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Mariners’ Rivas opens scoring with RBI single
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Donovan smokes three-run home run off top of wall

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NCAA Basketball: NCAA Tournament Elite Eight-East Regional-Connecticut at Duke
Braylon Mullins’ 35-footer gives UConn a 73-72 win over Duke and a Final Four spot
arizona.jpg
We’ve been waiting a long time for a Final Four like this — and so have most of its participants
NASCAR: NASCAR Cup Series Race at Martinsville
What Drivers Said After Martinsville Cup win by Chase Elliott, his first of season

Top Clips

nbc_mlb_seabacktobackrbis_260329.jpg
Arozarena, Raley extend Mariners’ lead
nbc_mlb_searivasrbi_260329.jpg
Mariners’ Rivas opens scoring with RBI single
DONOVAN_MPX.jpg
Donovan smokes three-run home run off top of wall

Trending Teams

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HLs: 2026 NASCAR Cup Series race, Martinsville

March 29, 2026 07:22 PM
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