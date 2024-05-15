Ex-Michigan star QB Denard Robinson no longer part of staff, suspected of driving while intoxicated

ANN ARBOR, Mich. — Former Michigan star quarterback Denard Robinson is no longer part of Sherrone Moore’s coaching staff, school spokesman Dave Ablauf confirmed.

Robinson was arrested on suspicion of driving while intoxicated after he was in a single-car accident on April 15 at 3:05 a.m., less than two miles from the football team’s training facility, according to Ann Arbor police spokesman Chris Page.

The case has been submitted to the city attorney’s office and is currently pending review, according to Page.

Robinson declined to comment on Tuesday.

Moore initially suspended the 33-year-old Robinson before parting ways recently, two months after defensive line coach Greg Scruggs was suspended and later resigned following his arrest for suspected drunken driving.

Former Michigan coach Jim Harbaugh hired Robinson in 2022 as assistant director of player personnel and Moore retained him after Harbaugh left to lead the Los Angeles Chargers earlier this year.

Robinson’s name is listed throughout the NCAA record book after a dynamic career as a dual-threat quarterback for the Wolverines from 2009-2012 under Rich Rodriguez and Brady Hoke.

Known as “Shoelace” because he played with untied laces, he ran for 1,702 yards in 2010, setting a major college record for yards rushing by a quarterback. He finished with 4,495 yards rushing to set another mark for a signal caller.

Robinson, who is from Deerfield Beach, Florida, was drafted by the Jacksonville Jaguars in the fifth round in 2013 and ran for 1,058 yards and five touchdowns over four NFL seasons as a running back.