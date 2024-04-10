 Skip navigation
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

NASCAR: Cup Practice &amp; Qualifying
Good news, bad news for NASCAR Cup teams ahead of Texas weekend
2024 Gymnastics British Championships - Day Four
Max Whitlock to make Paris his final Olympics
Gold Medal Game - 2023 IIHF Women's World Championship
2024 IIHF Women’s Ice Hockey World Championship schedule, results

Top Clips

nbc_roto_btetennis_240409.jpg
Analyzing 2024 men’s Grand Slam contenders
nbc_roto_bteclutchplayer_240409.jpg
Can Gilgeous-Alexander win Clutch Player of Year?
nbc_soc_usavcanhilites_240409.jpg
Highlights: USWNT vs. Canada (En Español)

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

NASCAR: Cup Practice &amp; Qualifying
Good news, bad news for NASCAR Cup teams ahead of Texas weekend
2024 Gymnastics British Championships - Day Four
Max Whitlock to make Paris his final Olympics
Gold Medal Game - 2023 IIHF Women's World Championship
2024 IIHF Women’s Ice Hockey World Championship schedule, results

Top Clips

nbc_roto_btetennis_240409.jpg
Analyzing 2024 men’s Grand Slam contenders
nbc_roto_bteclutchplayer_240409.jpg
Can Gilgeous-Alexander win Clutch Player of Year?
nbc_soc_usavcanhilites_240409.jpg
Highlights: USWNT vs. Canada (En Español)

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
Favorites
Sign up to follow your favorites on all your devices.
Sign up
NBCSports Header Logo

Watch Now

Breaking down Stanley Cup Playoffs betting market

April 10, 2024 06:00 AM
Jay Croucher and Drew Dinsick analyze the Stanley Cup contenders, discussing why seeding could make it a nightmare for teams atop the Western Conference.
Up Next
nbc_roto_btetennis_240409.jpg
4:47
Analyzing 2024 men’s Grand Slam contenders
Now Playing
nbc_roto_bteclutchplayer_240409.jpg
5:33
Can Gilgeous-Alexander win Clutch Player of Year?
Now Playing
nbc_roto_btestanleycup_240409.jpg
6:15
Breaking down Stanley Cup Playoffs betting market
Now Playing
nbc_roto_btechampionsleague_240408.jpg
7:20
Any caution betting on PSG in Champions League?
Now Playing
nbc_roto_btemasters_240408.jpg
6:27
Breaking down betting market for 2024 Masters
Now Playing
nbc_roto_btecyyoung_240407.jpg
5:57
Cy Young market after injuries to Bieber, Strider
Now Playing
nbc_roto_btenationalchampionship_240407.jpg
3:29
Purdue much closer to UConn than spread suggests
Now Playing
nbc_roto_btealtstock_240404.jpg
5:05
Alt is a ‘big favorite’ for Titans’ pick at No. 7
Now Playing
nbc_roto_btejjstock_240404.jpg
3:38
NFL draft ceiling for McCarthy is No. 2 overall
Now Playing
nbc_roto_btebillsdraft_240404.jpg
5:05
Will BUF draft a first-round WR after Diggs trade?
Now Playing