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Associated Press
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Sidney Crosby and Macklin Celebrini score as Canada beats U.S. to advance to semifinals of ice hockey worlds
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Tigers place closer Kenley Jansen on the 15-day injured list with pelvic inflammation
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Sanchez the 'rightful' favorite for NL Cy Young
May 28, 2026 11:22 AM
Vaughn Dalzell and Jay Croucher discuss the NL Cy Young race with a loaded field of contenders with Phillies' ace Christopher Sanchez currently leading the odds market.
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