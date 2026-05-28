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Sanchez the 'rightful' favorite for NL Cy Young

May 28, 2026 11:22 AM
Vaughn Dalzell and Jay Croucher discuss the NL Cy Young race with a loaded field of contenders with Phillies' ace Christopher Sanchez currently leading the odds market.

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