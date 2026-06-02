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MLB: Atlanta Braves at Cincinnati Reds
MLB Injury Report: Elly De La Cruz goes down with hamstring strain, lat issue delays Garrett Crochet’s return
WNBA: Minnesota Lynx at Phoenix Mercury
Courtney Williams scores 30, Olivia Miles has 19 and the Lynx ease past the Mercury 111-77
WNBA: Seattle Storm at Dallas Wings
Aziaha James scores 18 off the bench and the Wings beat the Storm 79-56

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Lynx’s Miles on William’s game against Mercury
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HLs: Miles powers Lynx over Phoenix Mercury
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MLB: Atlanta Braves at Cincinnati Reds
MLB Injury Report: Elly De La Cruz goes down with hamstring strain, lat issue delays Garrett Crochet’s return
WNBA: Minnesota Lynx at Phoenix Mercury
Courtney Williams scores 30, Olivia Miles has 19 and the Lynx ease past the Mercury 111-77
WNBA: Seattle Storm at Dallas Wings
Aziaha James scores 18 off the bench and the Wings beat the Storm 79-56

Top Clips

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Lynx’s Miles on William’s game against Mercury
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HLs: Miles powers Lynx over Phoenix Mercury
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Bird, Miller’s insight into Commissioner’s Cup

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Bird: Lynx rookie Miles is 'setting the tone'

June 1, 2026 11:22 PM
LaChina Robinson, Cheryl Miller and Sue Bird discuss Olivia Miles, star rookie for the Minnesota Lynx, and her impact on the Lynx so far this season.

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